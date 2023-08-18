Video: Harry Kane grabs first Bundesliga assist within four minutes on his debut

Bayern Munich have taken the lead in their league opener with Werder Bremen which came through Leroy Sane having been assisted by Harry Kane on his Bundesliga debut.

The striker made the move from Tottenham last week and is involved from the off for Bayern’s Bundesliga opener. It did not take long for the 30-year-old to get his first goal involvement as he assisted Sane after just four minutes.

The German champions caught the home side on the counter with Sane playing a one-two with Kane before going through to score.

The goal can be seen below.

Only took Mr. Harry Kane 4 minutes to earn his first scorer point in the Bundesliga. Leroy Sané scoring on 1v1 situations also something I hope to see more often again this season. pic.twitter.com/yjIPamfSAO — Complaxes (@Complaxes) August 18, 2023

CRAZY ASSIST BY HARRY KANE! GREAT FINISH BY LEROY SANÉ! ?pic.twitter.com/DmwfqguEEU — Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) August 18, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sportv and World Football.