Video: Harry Kane grabs first Bundesliga assist within four minutes on his debut

Bayern Munich have taken the lead in their league opener with Werder Bremen which came through Leroy Sane having been assisted by Harry Kane on his Bundesliga debut.

The striker made the move from Tottenham last week and is involved from the off for Bayern’s Bundesliga opener. It did not take long for the 30-year-old to get his first goal involvement as he assisted Sane after just four minutes.

The German champions caught the home side on the counter with Sane playing a one-two with Kane before going through to score.

