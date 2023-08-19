Erik Ten Hag backs Mason Mount to be able to play different role

Erik Ten Hag is adamant Mason Mount can play a deeper role at Manchester United.

Having signed the midfielder from Chelsea earlier in the summer in a deal worth £55 million (Sky Sports), the Red Devils have been quick to integrate the England international into their first team.

However, despite featuring heavily during the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, Mount, 24, has so far struggled to live up to expectations. Failing to score or register an assist, the 24-year-old is already facing a challenge to prove his critics wrong.

And while there have been some concerns the former Chelsea academy starlet is unable to play alongside the likes of Casemiro and allow Bruno Fernandes to operate as the team’s most creative attacking midfielder, his manager is certain he can fulfil his potential.

“I think he can [play deeper],” Ten Hag told ManUtd.com.

“Already, we have seen it in pre-season, but it’s what I’ve said, definitely we have to work on many facets of our game but also that facet about midfield and the co-operation, how we have to set it.

“I’m sure we will get it [right], but it’s not coming overnight and [if] it was easier then everyone could do it.”

Manchester United are preparing to play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League’s Game Week Two. Saturday afternoon’s blockbuster showdown in London, which is scheduled to kick off at 5.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.