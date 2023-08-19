(Video) Pep Guardiola gives verdict on how good Newcastle United are

Pep Guardiola has spoken highly of Newcastle United.

Preparing for a mouth-watering Premier League clash against Eddie Howe’s high-flying Magpies, Pep Guardiola knows Saturday night’s featured game won’t be an easy fixture for his treble-winning Cityzens.

Top of the table following an opening weekend 5-1 thrashing over Aston Villa, Newcastle United pose a major attacking threat, and Guardiola has acknowledged that ahead of today’s clash at the Etihad Stadium.

“It’s a Champions League team,” the Spaniard told reporters.

“If you are a team and you qualify for the Champions League the next season, it’s because you are a really, really good team.”

? Can #NUFC compete for the Premier League title? ? Amid high praise, Pep Guardiola has shared his view on #NUFC's chances. pic.twitter.com/moPwIzgXDN — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) August 18, 2023

