Video: Roy Keane brutally insults Man United flop after defeat against Tottenham

Manchester United FC
Manchester United legend Roy Keane aimed a brutal insult at Anthony Martial after yesterday’s defeat against Tottenham.

The Frenchman has barely had any impact at Old Trafford for a few years now, and Keane compared bringing him off the bench to bringing on a past player like Norman Whiteside as you simply can’t expect him to come on and change a game.

See below for Keane’s scathing analysis on United yesterday as they lost 2-0 to Spurs…

Martial has surely used up his chances at Man Utd now and it will be interesting to see if they manage to offload him before the end of the summer.

