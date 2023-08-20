Manchester United legend Roy Keane aimed a brutal insult at Anthony Martial after yesterday’s defeat against Tottenham.

The Frenchman has barely had any impact at Old Trafford for a few years now, and Keane compared bringing him off the bench to bringing on a past player like Norman Whiteside as you simply can’t expect him to come on and change a game.

See below for Keane’s scathing analysis on United yesterday as they lost 2-0 to Spurs…

"Man United are the new Spurs." Roy Keane reacting to Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham… ?pic.twitter.com/6BglweaDjD — Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 19, 2023

Martial has surely used up his chances at Man Utd now and it will be interesting to see if they manage to offload him before the end of the summer.