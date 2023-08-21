Exclusive: Tottenham could take advantage of last-minute transfer window opportunity says Romano

With Harry Kane having left Tottenham Hotspur and already firmly ensconced at Bayern Munich, the Lilywhites seriously need to consider bringing another striker in before the closure of the current window.

The north Londoners were impressive against Man United at the weekend, but not having a target man or focal point to their attack is likely to hurt them later in the season, if not before.

Daniel Levy almost certainly has the money to spend on a decent front man but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll accede to the whims of his new manager for the sake of it.

Goals win games, however, so it would be a bit short-sighted of the Spurs chairman to dig his heels in at this point.

Reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, believes that there might be an opportunity at the end of the window for the club, even if a deal appears difficult at present.

“I think they will sign one (striker) if they get the right opportunity,” he said on The Debrief podcast.

“One of the players they’re following is Gift Orban, the talented striker from Gent. They’ve (Tottenham) had positive conversations on the player side but never sent any bid.

“[…] And then there could be some opportunity last minute for Tottenham. Another player that they’ve been tracking for a long time is Jonathan David but he’s very expensive, something around €60m […] it’s not going to be easy.”

How the club approach the end of the window both in terms of sales and purchases will inform us on what Spurs’ priorities are, and whether Ange Postecoglou will actually have a half decent chance of success this season.

Not spending money now could see the north Londoners playing catch up until the January transfer window at the very earliest, and that’s not really the footing to start on.

Land Jonathan David, Gift Orban or any other potential targets, however, and it could be the difference between a good and a great season for Tottenham.