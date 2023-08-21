Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admitted that he grew up a Liverpool fan but also has a soft spot for Arsenal.

The England international is currently suspended from playing due to a betting scandal, but it’s fair to say there’ll be a lot of interest in him once he gets back onto the pitch.

If Toney is to move in the near future, Liverpool and Arsenal will surely keep an eye on him after his quotes below…

Pictures courtesy of Diary of a CEO / YouTube

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun as options up front, but Liverpool might perhaps do well to look for an upgrade on the unconvincing Darwin Nunez.