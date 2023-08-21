Video: Premier League star admits he grew up a Liverpool fan but also really likes Arsenal

Arsenal FC Brentford FC
Posted by

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has admitted that he grew up a Liverpool fan but also has a soft spot for Arsenal.

The England international is currently suspended from playing due to a betting scandal, but it’s fair to say there’ll be a lot of interest in him once he gets back onto the pitch.

If Toney is to move in the near future, Liverpool and Arsenal will surely keep an eye on him after his quotes below…

Pictures courtesy of Diary of a CEO / YouTube

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Liverpool & Chelsea decided against midfielder transfer
Pochettino’s Chelsea struggles mocked by one of his former Tottenham players
Exclusive: Man United set conditions for star’s potential transfer away, according to Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal already have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun as options up front, but Liverpool might perhaps do well to look for an upgrade on the unconvincing Darwin Nunez.

More Stories Ivan Toney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.