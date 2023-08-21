Manchester City and other clubs would need to make a completely crazy bid in order to complete the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Wirtz is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment, and it seems Leverkusen are absolutely determined not to let go of him for the time being, with Romano saying they aren’t even setting an asking price in this transfer window.

It will surely prove difficult for Leverkusen to keep hold of the 20-year-old Germany international for much longer, but it seems City might have to wait for a future deal for him.

As things stand, one imagines there would be cheaper and more realistic options out there for City, with Romano also mentioning the club’s ongoing pursuit of Rennes winger Jeremy Doku in today’s edition of his column on Substack.

On the Wirtz rumours, Romano said: “Despite links with Manchester City and Florian Wirtz, I don’t think there are concrete chances for this deal to happen this summer honestly.

“Only a completely crazy bid could change Bayer Leverkusen’s stance, but no negotiations are taking place at this stage and sources expect him to stay. Leverkusen aren’t even quoting a price tag at this stage.”

City’s big signings this summer have been Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic, but one imagines they’d do well to strengthen in attack after losing Riyad Mahrez.