West Ham defender Kurt Zuma has been spotted approving the transfer deal for former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos on social media.

The Greece international is set to complete a move to West Ham from Stuttgart, with Fabrizio Romano reporting the news and Zouma spotted liking the tweet from the transfer journalist.

Mavropanos looks a smart signing by the Hammers after missing out on Harry Maguire, and it seems Zouma is pleased to be about to play alongside him at the London Stadium.

Mavropanos looked a promising youngster during his time at Arsenal, but ultimately he found playing time quite limited and has since done well to establish himself in the Bundesliga.

It will be interesting to see what the 25-year-old can do now in his second spell in the Premier League.