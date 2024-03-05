West Ham risk losing first-team player after just 10 months

Despite signing him less than one year ago, West Ham United reportedly face competition for Konstantinos Mavropanos.

That’s according to recent reports in Italy which claim the Greek defender is wanted by Serie A giants Napoli.

Although failing to land the 26-year-old centre-back in the summer after losing out to David Moyes’ Hammers, the Italian champions are reportedly hoping to conclude a deal once the summer transfer window opens.

Of course, the Hammers aren’t going to want to sell, but with money always doing the talking in football, the Londoners will feel they can make a tasty profit on the defender after signing him for less than £20 million just 10 months ago.