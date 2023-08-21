West Ham revive interest in long-term target after rejected bid in 2021

West Ham have revived their interest in one of their long-term targets as David Moyes looks to bring in another striker before the transfer window shuts.

The Hammers parted ways with Gianluca Scamacca earlier in the window after a failed spell with the London club and talkSPORT are now reporting that West Ham are interested in signing Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri to replace the Italian.

The Irons had a £27m bid for the striker rejected in 2021 and with a contract until 2025, West Ham might be able to get him for around the same price or cheaper – proving that Sevilla are willing to sell the player.

BREAKING: #WHUFC have revived their interest in long-term target Seville striker Youssef En-Nesyri. The Hammers had a £27m bid for En-Nesyri rejected in 2021. – talkSPORT sources understand. ? More ? https://t.co/dHUPYxfGXK pic.twitter.com/bgCx75fW1l — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 21, 2023

En-Nesyri has performed in some big games recently scoring the opener in the UEFA Super Cup against Man City last week, while also bagging in the Europa League quarter and semi-finals last season, as well as in a World Cup Quarter Final. The 26-year-old has started the season positively also, scoring two goals across the opening two matches he has played.

The Morocco star would be a good addition to Moyes’ squad but it remains to be seen if they can reach a deal for the player before the transfer window shuts.