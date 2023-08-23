West Ham back in for continental hot-shot as David Moyes ramps up transfer plans

No sooner have West Ham tied up the signing of defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos, than they appear to be back in the transfer market to accelerate the signing of a new striker.

David Moyes will understand how important it is for his team to bring in a player who is a guarantee of goals for the east Londoners.

Michail Antonio showed once again that he knows where the goal is, having fired in a beauty against Chelsea at the weekend, but at 33 years of age, he can’t be expected to lead the line every week throughout the season.

At the very least, Moyes needs to give himself some options up front, and it’s perhaps with that in mind that it’s being reported that the Hammers are going back in for a player they’ve enquired about previously.

According to Football Insider, talks are ongoing with Sevilla for their 26-year-old striker, and destroyer of Man United in last season’s Europa League, Youssef En-Nesyri.

The outlet report that no bid has yet been made for the £30m-rated front man, though with AS noting that the Andalusians want Pablo Fornals, who is open to a move back to La Liga, there’s a possibility to do a deal that suits all parties.

En-Nesyri would almost certainly represent a sound buy for the east Londoners. Potentially available at the right price, approaching his prime, and with pace and power to lead the line, David Moyes should really be looking to get the deal done as soon as possible.