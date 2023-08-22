25-year-old talent could be a West Ham player within 24 hours

Things are really starting to move in the transfer market for West Ham United, and with 10 days left of the window, the Hammers could yet surprise everyone with their last-minute captures.

It’s imperative that David Moyes gets at least a couple more signings over the line to give the east Londoners some strength in depth for the early rounds of the Europa League.

By the time the window opens again in January, it could already be too late to salvage their season if West Ham find themselves struggling as they did for the majority of the 2022/23 campaign.

Fortunately, they’ve started off in 2023/24 the way in which they ended last season, but it’s abundantly clear that they’re light in a few areas.

To that end, news that the club are likely to announce a new signing imminently will be welcomed by the London Stadium faithful.

Sky Sports suggest that within the next 24 hours, Konstantinos Mavropanos should be unveiled on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old has cost the Hammers an initial £17m plus £2m in performance related add-ons from Stuttgart, and will provide a real presence at the back when required.

It sees Mavropanos return to London after a spell at Arsenal earlier in his career, and that he’ll no doubt arrive with a point to prove to the north Londoners can only be a good thing for West Ham.