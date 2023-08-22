£65m Man United star out of action until after the international break following poor start to the season

Manchester United have confirmed new signing Mason Mount will be out of action for two matches due to injury and won’t return until after the international break.

The English midfielder has started both of Man United’s opening two matches and has not made a good start to life at his new club. The former Chelsea star has continued his poor form from last season and will not get the chance to rectify it over the next two matches as the 24-year-old has picked up an injury.

Man United confirmed the news on Tuesday and released a statement stating: “Mason Mount is set to miss Saturday’s game against Nottingham Forest due to an injury picked up in last weekend’s encounter with Tottenham Hotspur.

“The small complaint is expected to keep Mount out until the international break next month.”

?? An update on the fitness of Mason Mount ahead of our #PL fixture v Nottingham Forest ?#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 22, 2023

Mount will now miss games against Nottingham Forest and Arsenal before the international break and is likely going to be out of action for England as well.

This is a big blow for the midfielder, who signed for United this summer from Chelsea for £65million, as it takes away time that he could have been using to understand his new teammates better and to improve on his recent performances in a Red Devils shirt.