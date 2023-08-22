West Ham emerge as new favourites to land £325k-a-week striker

Having sold Gianluca Scamacca already this summer, West Ham are in the market for a target man, and their prayers could soon be answered after it was revealed they’re now the favourites to land an international-class striker.

As hard to beat as the Hammers can be sometimes, David Moyes will know that with the addition of a top-quality striker who knows where the goal is, his squad have a better chance of success during the 2023/24 season.

Though they still have Michail Antonio in situ, the striker is already 33 years of age and can’t be relied upon again to be West Ham’s main source of goals.

With 10 days left of the transfer window there’s enough time to push through a deal or two, particularly if the groundwork to the deal has been scoped out already.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Mixed news on Tottenham potentially signing Serie A stars to replace Harry Kane Pep Guardiola to miss next two Man City games after undergoing emergency operation Exclusive: “Keep an eye” on long-term Liverpool transfer target’s situation changing, says expert

To that end, the Hammers are now in pole position to sign £325k per week (via Capology) front man, Romelu Lukaku from London rivals, Chelsea, according to Football Transfers.

It would be quite the turnaround for the Belgian given that he was odds on to make a permanent move to Inter Milan earlier in the window, only to apparently scupper it by entering into secret negotiations with Juventus.

With the only other potential option at this stage being a move to Saudi Arabia, it appears that David Moyes has a free run at bringing the player to the London Stadium.

All it needs is for Lukaku to give any deal the thumbs up.