Club CEO in London to sound out Chelsea and the possibility of signing Romelu Lukaku

Despite being only 30 years of age, Romelu Lukaku’s decision to secretly negotiate with Juventus has sent his football career into something of a nose dive, and with only nine days left of the summer transfer window, he’s still looking around for a new club.

Fortunately, help may be at hand for the Chelsea front man in the form of Lina Souloukou.

She is the CEO of Italian giants, Roma, and as Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Tuttomercatoweb) note, she is in London to discuss the possibility of acquiring the Belgian.

Tammy Abraham remains injured at present, and whilst it’s believed that Duvan Zapata is a preferred choice, there hasn’t yet been an agreement between the Giallorossi and Atalanta.

In order to take Lukaku to the Italian capital, a lot needs to happen behind the scenes in the meantime.

For example, his exorbitant £325,000 per week salary (per Capology) would need to be addressed.

Would he accept a lower figure to move elsewhere, or perhaps a loan deal in the interim where Roma would pay a portion of his salary might be an acceptable solution.

Chelsea would arguably prefer a straight sale though they surely can’t countenance still having the player on their books come the end of the window.

More Stories / Latest News Fabrizio Romano provides update on West Ham’s latest approach for 18-goal target Aston Villa rumoured to have submitted an offer for star with 163 PL appearances Tuchel at odds with Bayern over Gravenberch as Liverpool wait in the wings

What’s abundantly clear is that there is no future at Stamford Bridge for Lukaku, and his list of potential suitors is dwindling by the day.

The sooner something can be agreed regarding a move, the better for all parties.