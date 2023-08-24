Whilst Eddie Howe might be the face of Newcastle United’s current renaissance, the influence of sporting director, Dan Ashworth, can’t be understated.

Nor can the financial backing of owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

It’s a harmonious working relationship between all three facets of the football business which is rarely found in the modern game and is behind the success that the club are enjoying at present.

After bringing in Lewis Hall from Chelsea in a stunning capture, Ashworth has been working his magic again, and another young player is set to join the St. James’ Park side.

According to Talk of the Toon, Inter Milan academy star, Kevin Zefi, will soon put pen to paper and join the club.

Given he’s only 18 years of age and not yet made his mark at senior level, he’ll likely not play for the first-team for some while yet, however, he’s yet another player for the future which shows a diligence in Newcastle’s recruitment plans.

It isn’t clear if this will be the end of the club’s transfer plans this summer, though given the way that they’ve started the 2023/24 season, it’s arguable that any other incomings would leave some overbooking in the squad.

The tendency to buy players ‘because you can’ – and Chelsea are the perfect example – isn’t always the best strategy, and Newcastle’s own strategy has served them well over the past 18 months or so.