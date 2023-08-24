Unnamed club from European league interested in signing Man United’s Mason Greenwood

The future of controversial footballer Mason Greenwood is still up in the air and it is being reported that an unnamed Albanian club is interested in signing the Man United star.

The Manchester club made their decision on the player’s future on Monday and the Red Devils saw it best that Greenwood continue his career elsewhere.

The Premier League giants handled the case disastrously in the build-up to their decision as previous communications hinted that they wanted to keep the forward, and a report from The Athletic stated that this was indeed the case.

United performed a U-turn on their path due to pressure from the public, but the damage was already done and according to the Telegraph, Man United are under more pressure to donate any potential transfer fee they receive for Greenwood to charities fighting domestic abuse.

It remains to be seen who will pay a transfer fee for Greenwood but according to talkSPORT, an unnamed Albanian club are interested in the 21-year-old. The Albanian League is not a highly-ranked competition and it is uncertain if Greenwood would want to move to the country.

The youngster will not have a lot of options given his situation and he hasn’t played football since January 2022, when he was initially arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and making threats to kill – charges which were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February this year.