Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of the Premier League clubs keen on signing the Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

A report from the Times claims that the 27-year-old striker could be on his way out of the club soon and the likes of Arsenal are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Toney is currently suspended until January for breaching gambling regulations, and he will be hoping to return to action in the New Year.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham could certainly use another quality attacker and the 27-year-old would be a quality option to have. Toney has proven himself in the Premier League with Brentford and he is certainly good enough to play for a top-six club.

Apparently, the striker is valued at £80 million and it will be interesting to see if the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

Tottenham recently sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and they need to bring in a reliable goalscorer.

Toney is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham. He scored 21 goals across all competitions last season.

Similarly, Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus as the only reliable goalscorer at the club and they need to add more quality and depth to the side in order to compete with clubs like Manchester City. The 27-year-old Brentford striker would improve both teams in the final third.

A move to Arsenal or Tottenham would be a major step up in the striker’s career and he is likely to be tempted to join them.