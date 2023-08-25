West Ham United completed the signing of Edson Alvarez from Ajax earlier this summer.

The Mexican had a cameo against Chelsea in the last game and his performance left Anton Ferdinand impressed.

The Hammers spent around £35.4 million on the defensive midfielder and he impressed Ferdinand with his tenacity, technical ability and aggression.

“Like a machine,” said Ferdinand on FIVE. “We got down to ten men, Moyes looked like he was umming and aahing whether to put him on. And he just went ‘okay, I’ll put him on’, and the way he got round the pitch, I couldn’t believe it! The enjoyment of blocking a ball… one went down the right, it wasn’t his man one on one. That came through, Alvarez came from nowhere and intercepted that ball, sliding along the ground. Alvarez, it’s almost like he’s been told what it takes to be a West Ham player playing in front of the fans.”

He was brought in as a replacement for former captain Declan Rice and Alvarez seemed quite comfortable against Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if he can build on that performance and establish himself as a key player for the Hammers this season.

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technicality to thrive in English football and he could prove to be a bargain for West Ham in the coming months.