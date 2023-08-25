It seems that Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, still has the shadow of his former club, Man City, hanging over him.

The Foxes have begun their Championship campaign as brilliantly as City have their Premier League season, with both clubs two of only five across the top two divisions in England to have a 100 percent record at this early stage of 2023/24.

With Pep Guardiola’s side suffering from the injuries to John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne, and the likelihood that the manager will still want to see an improvement in his side’s play despite them being the reigning treble winners, it won’t be a surprise if City decide to look at last-minute transfer window deals that will help them in certain areas.

90Min suggest that Leicester star, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, is a player that’s appreciated by the Premier League outfit, though any move for him would depend on the ability to be able to sell Kalvin Phillips.

That’s easier said than done given that there has been no confirmed interest in the midfielder at this point. Nor is it clear whether Phillips would agree to a move elsewhere either.

With a week still to go until the door slams shut on another transfer window there is still time for a deal to happen, but with so many moving parts, it’s likely to be a difficult one to be able to sign off on.