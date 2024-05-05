Manchester United are reportedly keen to complete the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City despite the Foxes achieving promotion back up to the Premier League.

After a disappointing season, many expect there to be changes at Old Trafford during the summer with Erik ten Hag’s future at the club now in doubt.

The Dutch manager has been mainly criticised for his acquisitions in the transfer market with many of his signings failing to live up to their price tag.

But with Sir Jim Ratcliffe now at the club along with new technical director Jason Wilcox, we could see a new transfer approach from the Red Devils.

Manchester United keen on Dewsbury-Hall

According to transfer expert Ben Jacobs via Give Me Sport, Manchester United are interested in Leicester City midfielder Dewsbury-Hall.

The English star has been pivotal to his side’s immediate return to the Premier League, grabbing 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 games in the Championship this season.

Although the Foxes will be very reluctant to sell the 25-year-old, they may be forced into it with the club being charged by the Premier League after failing to comply with ­profitability and sustainability rules.

But Man United won’t be the only club knocking on the door if Dewsbury-Hall is allowed to leave with Brighton, Brentford and even Arsenal all previously linked with the player.

Reports have claimed that Leicester City may ask for around £40 million for the 25-year-old, a similar price to that of James Maddison who left last year to join Tottenham Hotspur.