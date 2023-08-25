Tim Steidten heading back to London to complete medical of next West Ham signing

Over the last few weeks it’s been all systems go at West Ham in terms of transfers, with the club securing Edson Alvarez from Ajax, James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

After some sterling work by sporting director, Tim Steidten, it now appears that the Hammers could be on the verge of an exciting fourth summer capture.

According to a tweet on Saturday morning from Sky Sports presenter, Dharmesh Sheth, in which he credited ExWHUemployee, Steidten was in Bulgaria finalising a move for Alvarez’s former midfield colleague, Mohammed Kudus.

By Saturday afternoon, it appeared that the deal had been agreed with the player and the pair were flying back to London to get a medical done and the contract signed, per Fabrizio Romano.

From being the only club in the league not to have signed a single player a week before the 2023/24 Premier League season started, the east Londoners have really got to work and pulled off some fantastic deals.

Injuries to key players notwithstanding, the Declan Rice money has been spent incredibly well, and the Hammers already have a squad to be happy with.

There is still a week to go of the current transfer window of course, and if they can get one or two more deals over the line, despite the initial misgivings of the supporters, this could end up being one of West Ham’s best transfer windows for years.

