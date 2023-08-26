Fabrizio Romano explains what Liverpool have told staff about Mo Salah leaving

The summer transfer window has already seen some huge stories develop, but one of the biggest could be yet to come.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah has emerged as a top target for Al Ittihad. Recent reports, including this one from The Athletic, have revealed how the Egypt international has become the latest big-name player to be wanted by the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

However, with Jurgen Klopp delivering a defiant press conference on Friday regarding the possible transfer of arguably his side’s best player, it seems unlikely Liverpool’s number 11 will leave Anfield this summer.

Responding to reporters who asked for his stance on Salah’s links to Al Ittihad, Klopp, as quoted by the Independent, said: “We don’t have an offer. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and essential for everything we do. If there would be something the answer would be no.”

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mo Salah leaving Liverpool?

And backing up the German’s statement, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed what the club’s position is behind the scenes.

“Liverpool’s position on Mo Salah leaving is clear – they have no intention to negotiate,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive Substack column.

“This is the position of the club and the manager. This is what the club said in public and this is what they’re saying inside the club whenever the topic of Salah possibly leaving is mentioned.

“[…] The only way to open this story is for the player to force his way out of Liverpool and this is not happening as of today.”

Regardless of his public message, Klopp has already admitted to feeling ‘uncomfortable’ by the fact the Saudi Pro League’s transfer window is open for a week longer than the Premier League’s. This could, in theory, mean a player leaves without their current club able to sign a replacement.