Manchester United are reportedly keen on Ryan Bertrand as an emergency signing after the injury of Luke Shaw.

Erik ten Hag is in desperate need of a left-back and Bertrand is currently a free agent since leaving Leicester City earlier this summer.

A report from Daily Express claims that Manchester United have held initial talks to sign the experienced defender and they have been in touch with the player’s entourage as well. Along with Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia is injured as well.

Manchester United are lacking in options as far as the left-back department is concerned.

Bertrand has substantial experience in the Premier League and he could prove to be a useful short-term option. The 34-year-old has played for big clubs like Chelsea as well, and he could be the ideal option to solve Manchester United’s injury woes. He won the UEFA Champions League title with Chelsea back in 2011-12.

Meanwhile, he is not the only former Leicester City defender on Manchester United’s radar and they are hoping to agree on a short-term contract with Jonny Evans as well. The 35-year-old left Leicester City as a free agent earlier this summer and he is currently training with the Red Devils.

The opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for Bertrand and he is likely to be keen on the transfer. Manchester United could certainly use a stopgap solution like him and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.