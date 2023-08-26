Romelu Lukaku is on a collision course with Chelsea over transfer plans

The sooner that Romelu Lukaku’s time at Chelsea ends, the better for all concerned.

The Belgian striker has been a real problem for the Blues ever since his secret negotiations with Juventus were exposed, meaning that Inter Milan, who had him on loan last season, definitively withdrew from talks to take him on a permanent deal this summer.

Given his extortionate £325,000 per week wages, per Capology, suitors have been hard to come by, particularly as Lukaku is believed to not want to continue his career in the Saudi Pro League.

Intriguingly, if he wasn’t already at loggerheads with Chelsea’s hierarchy, he could soon be.

According to HLN, the player is quoted as saying that he is heading to Italy on Sunday “to sign” for Roma. Whilst it’s true that both the Giallorossi and the Blues are in discussions for the transfer to take place, HLN note that they are poles apart in terms of an agreement on what portion of his salary Roma will pay.

By flying out to the Italian capital and making his intentions so public, Lukaku is effectively calling it on with his current employers.

Indeed, they could be forced to lower their own demands in order to not be left with a disgruntled front man stuck on the sidelines for the first part of the Premier League season at least.