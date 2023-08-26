Tottenham given huge boost in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson

With less than a week to go until the end of the summer transfer window it’s time for all clubs to tie up their loose ends and get their business over the line, and Tottenham have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson.

The 22-year-old is believed to be rated at about the £45m mark by the Midlanders, and whether or not Spurs are willing to pay that price, Football Insider report that there’s a very good chance the player ends up in north London for one specific reason.

Forest have been known as a good footballing side under Steve Cooper, and since Ange Postecoglou has taken over at Spurs, they too have been winning new plaudits for their more expansive style of play.

That was evidenced in their 2-0 win at Bournemouth in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, whilst Forest can count themselves unlucky to lose by the odd goal in five at Old Trafford after giving up an early two-goal lead.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion: West Ham will surprise many this year after spectacular Brighton win Video: Antonio wrongfoots Brighton defender with a brilliant skill before firing past the keeper to make it 3-0 Video: Jarrod Bowen scores West Ham’s second at Brighton after superb counter

Johnson is an integral part of what Forest are about so it’s understandable why they would want to hold onto him, however, Football Insider sources say that he’s told his close friends that he wants to join the Postecoglou revolution.

As we get closer to the end of the window, that surely gives Spurs the upper hand in negotiations.