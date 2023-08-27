West Ham resurrect move for 30-year-old Premier League ace

West Ham United are reportedly ready to resurrect their move for the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

The Hammers tried to sign the England international earlier this summer but the move did not materialise.

As per reports, the London club have now re-opened talks for the defender and it remains to be seen whether all parties can come to an agreement.

Apparently, West Ham agreed on a £30 million fee with Manchester United for the player but the defender decided to stall the move and he is demanding a significant payoff from the Red Devils.

The Hammers also agreed on a four-year contract with him worth around £120,000 a week as well.

It will be interesting to see if Maguire is willing to let go of the payoff and move to West Ham in the next few days.

He has struggled for regular game time at Manchester United and moving to the London club would help him get his career back on track.

He will look to establish himself as a regular starter in the Premier League once again and cement his place in the England setup ahead of the European Championships next summer.

Meanwhile, West Ham need to tighten up at the back and Maguire could prove to be a useful addition.