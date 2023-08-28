Fabrizio Romano says Nottingham Forest will bid for Leicester City first-team star

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to bid for Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi.

That’s according to leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Reds are ‘expected’ to submit a formal offer for the Nigerian midfielder before Friday’s deadline.

Nottingham Forest fans will be delighted at their club’s decision to go after a player who, not so long ago, was considered one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders.

Ndidi, who has just 12 months left on his contract, looks certain to leave the King Power after six years.

During his time with the Foxes, the 26-year-old, who was part of Brendan Rodgers’ 2021 FA Cup winning squad, has directly contributed to 24 goals in 242 games in all competitions.

