Newcastle and Liverpool clashed in a thrilling match on Sunday which saw Reds captain Virgil van Dijk storm off the pitch furiously after receiving a straight red card in the first half.

The Dutchman was shown the straight red by referee John Brooks after bringing down Alexander Isak outside the area as the Newcastle star looked to be going through on goal. The 32-year-old was furious with the decision, and even more so when VAR decided not to overturn it. His anger was visible on the day and many thought his actions should lead to a longer ban.

The standard punishment for a straight red card for a denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League is one match and according to the Premier League’s official Fantasy Premier League website, Van Dijk is listed as being suspended until September 16.

This hints that the defender will only miss Liverpool’s match with Aston Villa at the weekend and could be back for a trip to Wolves after the international break.