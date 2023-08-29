Man Utd set to make move for Leicester City man on deadline day

Manchester United could reportedly make a surprise late move for the transfer of Leicester City defender Luke Thomas.

The 22-year-old is wanted by Man Utd in a surprise potential move as they look to bolster their options in defence after an injury to Luke Shaw.

The Red Devils have also been linked with the likes of Marc Cucurella and Marcos Alonso, but Thomas is seemingly also on their radar, according to the Daily Mail.

Leicester’s relegation last season surely means they’re at risk of losing more key players this summer.

The Foxes have already seen James Maddison leave for Tottenham, while Harvey Barnes joined Newcastle and Youri Tielemans left for Aston Villa on a free transfer.