The final few days of this summer’s transfer window could end up being quite a busy time for West Ham United.

After taking an age to get their transfer business going, the Hammers have made some great strides in the market this summer, but it appears that their business may not be over just yet.

Jesse Lingard, for example, remains one player that could end up being given a contract if he continues to impress in training.

There could well be others too, as well as the odd outgoing.

The X (formerly Twitter) account, West Ham Football, believed to be run by Sean Whetstone who, according to Hammers News, is a board confidant, suggest that one or two players could be signed, however, there’s only one non-home grown space available.

West Ham are trying to bring in one or two more players before Friday 11pm but only have one non home grown squad position remaining. Should they land a second non home grown player then one existing non home grown player would be sold. The most likely candidate for that is Pablo… pic.twitter.com/imVjY5TqEK — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) August 29, 2023

They go on to speculate that Pablo Fornals could be the fall guy if the club need to keep within their quota.

Given just how well the Spaniard has done for David Moyes’ side since signing back in 2019, news that Fornals might have to be moved on through no fault of his own isn’t likely to please the supporters.

Moyes hasn’t really utilised him as much as he could have, and the 27-year-old showed last season with the goal that sent West Ham to the Europa Conference League final that he’s worth more than being an impact sub off the bench.