The final few days of this summer’s transfer window could end up being quite a busy time for West Ham United.
After taking an age to get their transfer business going, the Hammers have made some great strides in the market this summer, but it appears that their business may not be over just yet.
Jesse Lingard, for example, remains one player that could end up being given a contract if he continues to impress in training.
There could well be others too, as well as the odd outgoing.
The X (formerly Twitter) account, West Ham Football, believed to be run by Sean Whetstone who, according to Hammers News, is a board confidant, suggest that one or two players could be signed, however, there’s only one non-home grown space available.
West Ham are trying to bring in one or two more players before Friday 11pm but only have one non home grown squad position remaining. Should they land a second non home grown player then one existing non home grown player would be sold. The most likely candidate for that is Pablo… pic.twitter.com/imVjY5TqEK
They go on to speculate that Pablo Fornals could be the fall guy if the club need to keep within their quota.
Given just how well the Spaniard has done for David Moyes’ side since signing back in 2019, news that Fornals might have to be moved on through no fault of his own isn’t likely to please the supporters.
Moyes hasn’t really utilised him as much as he could have, and the 27-year-old showed last season with the goal that sent West Ham to the Europa Conference League final that he’s worth more than being an impact sub off the bench.
Be a sad day if we sell formals he’s a great player and always gives a 110 per cent for the club I honestly believe it would be a mistake to sell him however if he wants to leave then I can understand why he would go down that road fingers crossed he stays with us
Keep Fornals and ditch Lingard the lizard.Pabs is loyal and deserves a shot in this revitalised team….
Moyes , as usual , plays Fornals out of position on the right wing . When ever Fornals finds himself more central he becomes a strong goal threat as we have seen . If the Saudi’s offer big money (30 million plus ) then sell him , but not for cheap and the same is true for Antonio (25 million plus ) . The loss of either player will damage Westham unless immediately replaced with some one better .