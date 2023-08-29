West Ham could offload long-standing club servant to make way for new signing

West Ham FC
Posted by

The final few days of this summer’s transfer window could end up being quite a busy time for West Ham United.

After taking an age to get their transfer business going, the Hammers have made some great strides in the market this summer, but it appears that their business may not be over just yet.

Jesse Lingard, for example, remains one player that could end up being given a contract if he continues to impress in training.

There could well be others too, as well as the odd outgoing.

The X (formerly Twitter) account, West Ham Football, believed to be run by Sean Whetstone who, according to Hammers News, is a board confidant, suggest that one or two players could be signed, however, there’s only one non-home grown space available.

They go on to speculate that Pablo Fornals could be the fall guy if the club need to keep within their quota.

Given just how well the Spaniard has done for David Moyes’ side since signing back in 2019, news that Fornals might have to be moved on through no fault of his own isn’t likely to please the supporters.

More Stories / Latest News
Exciting Leeds star could move to Crystal Palace before the transfer window closes
Newcastle could consider late window purchase of unsettled but experienced England international
Crystal Palace in pole position to sign 27-year-old Arsenal man

Moyes hasn’t really utilised him as much as he could have, and the 27-year-old showed last season with the goal that sent West Ham to the Europa Conference League final that he’s worth more than being an impact sub off the bench.

More Stories David Moyes David Sullivan Pablo Fornals Tim Steidten

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Be a sad day if we sell formals he’s a great player and always gives a 110 per cent for the club I honestly believe it would be a mistake to sell him however if he wants to leave then I can understand why he would go down that road fingers crossed he stays with us

    Reply

  3. Moyes , as usual , plays Fornals out of position on the right wing . When ever Fornals finds himself more central he becomes a strong goal threat as we have seen . If the Saudi’s offer big money (30 million plus ) then sell him , but not for cheap and the same is true for Antonio (25 million plus ) . The loss of either player will damage Westham unless immediately replaced with some one better .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.