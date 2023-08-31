England squad in full, featuring first call-up for in-form Arsenal star

Gareth Southgate has released his latest England squad, and it features a first call-up for in-form Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners ace hasn’t always been first choice at the Emirates Stadium, but it seems he’s done enough with his strong start to this season to establish himself as an increasingly important player in Mikel Arteta’s side, and it’s caught the attention of Three Lions boss Southgate as well.

See below for the full England squad, which also features an interesting choice in the form of former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who is no longer playing at the top level after a surprise move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq earlier this summer…

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Harry Kane is also in for the first time since leaving Tottenham for Bayern Munich, so he can continue to chase scoring records at international level, even if he’s had to give up his aim of overtaking Alan Shearer as the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League.

Declan Rice, James Maddison and Jude Bellingham are also among the England players to move clubs this summer.