Deal in principle agreed for Tottenham’s top summer target

With only a few hours left of the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur have agreed in principle to sign their top target, Brennan Johnson.

It was thought that the Lilywhites had progressed a deal to sign Barcelona’s Ansu Fati on loan to help cover the absence of Harry Kane, but it appears that the 22-year-old Nottingham Forest star has always been top of the list.

? Tottenham and Nottingham Forest agree deal in principle for Brennan Johnson worth £45m. Now agreeing terms of bonus payments. @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) September 1, 2023

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, posting on X (formerly Twitter), the two Premier League sides have agreed on a deal for the player which is worth £45m, with Fabrizio Romano then giving the deal the famous ‘here we go’ treatment later in the day:

Brennan Johnson to Tottenham, here we go! Agreement reached right now with Nottingham Forest on deal in excess of £40m with add-ons included ??? #THFC Total package up to £45m. Brennan, on his way to medical tests at Spurs training ground right now. Priority target, signed. pic.twitter.com/0Mtyq3Uso6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

It isn’t clear if the player will feature in Tottenham’s next game against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, but if the medical can be completed quickly and Ange Postecoglou is minded to parachute him straight in, there’s no reason why he can’t line up against the Clarets.

From the Welsh international’s point of view, the move represents the chance to cement his place at one of English football’s most storied clubs, and be part of the Postecoglou revolution which will hopefully bring success and silverware back to north London.