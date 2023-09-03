Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old Argentine international was on loan at Villarreal last season and he was linked with a number of Spanish clubs during the summer transfer window.

However, Tottenham did not agree on a deal to sell him before the Premier League transfer window closed.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Turkish outfit Galatasaray remain keen on signing the 27-year-old and they have been keeping tabs on him since July. However, the midfielder is still expected to stay at Tottenham because manager Ange Postecoglou wants to keep him at the club.

The 27-year-old reportedly impressed Postecoglou with his performances during pre-season and he could prove to be a useful option for the Australian manager.

Tottenham have employed a free-flowing attacking approach under their new manager this season and they have impressed with their performances so far. Lo Celso will add flair, technical ability and goals to the side in the final third.

He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could be an asset for Postecoglou in the coming months.

Tottenham signed James Maddison as their prime source of creativity earlier this summer but Postecoglou will need to rotate his squad in order to keep the players fresh throughout the season. Lo Celso could prove to be a quality understudy to the England international. He could also rotate with Dejan Kulusevski as the right-sided winger from time to time.

Although he might not be a regular starter, he could still be a very important squad player for Tottenham.