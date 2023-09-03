Newcastle United crashed to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion yesterday.

The Magpies seemed quite vulnerable defensively and talented young striker Evan Ferguson scored an exceptional hat-trick to hand his side an important victory.

Meanwhile, popular pundit Jermaine Jenas has now slammed the performance of Newcastle defender Fabian Schar.

The Swiss defender seemed vulnerable against Brighton and his lacklustre tackle helped Brighton score their third goal of the game. Schar could have easily blocked the third goal but his reluctant attempt to block the shot resulted in a deflection which helped Brighton get on the score sheet once again.

Jenas labelled the effort as not good enough and poor.

“The third mistake, this is just horrendous defending,” he said on MOTD. “There are five defenders around Ferguson. “Watch this from Schar – he just hangs out a leg. That’s not good enough. “For a centre half in any side in the Premier League, that hanging out of a leg to block a shot is poor.”

Schar has been an important player for Newcastle as he was outstanding for the Magpies last season. There is no doubt that he was not at his best against Brighton, but he remains a good defender who could be a key player for Newcastle this season as well.

The 31-year-old will be aware of the poor performance against Brighton and he will look to bounce back strongly in the next outing.