Arsenal ace now ready to complete transfer to club he rejected earlier in the summer

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is reportedly now ready to leave the club for a move to Turkish outfit Besiktas.

According to L’Equipe, although the Ivory Coast international previously turned down an offer from the same club earlier in the summer, he’s now decided to go through with the move.

Although the transfer window is now closed for Premier League clubs to make new signings, they can still offload players to teams in Turkey and some other countries whose transfer windows remain open.

This means Pepe can still leave the Gunners after a difficult career in north London since that high-profile 2019 move from Lille.

Nicolas Pepe is finally leaving Arsenal
Pepe looked a huge talent at that time and Arsenal fans will have been thrilled to see him arriving at the Emirates Stadium, but he’s proven a massive disappointment.

The 28-year-old will now hope to revive his career in Turkey, though he didn’t exactly make much of an impression when he got more of a chance to play on loan at Nice last season.

