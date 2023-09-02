Report suggests 28-year-old could leave Arsenal by Thursday

Arsenal have had an eventful transfer window this summer and they have brought in a number of quality additions.

The Gunners have also done well to get rid of their fringe players Matt Turner, Rob Holding and Folarin Balogun. However, Nicolas Pepe has failed to secure a move away from the London club by the end of the transfer window.

The Ivorian international has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal and he does not have a future at the club. Pepe needs to leave in order to play regularly and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can resolve his future.

The winger was on loan at OGC Nice last season and he did reasonably well for the French outfit. Pepe scored eight goals across all competitions and he will be looking to get his career back on track with regular football.

According to reports via Football London, the Ivory Coast international could still leave Arsenal even though the transfer window has closed. Saudi Arabian clubs are permitted to sign players until the 7th of September and Pepe has been linked with a move.

It remains to be seen whether the Ivorian can secure a move to Saudi Arabia in the next few days.

Apparently, an unnamed Saudi club is planning to make a move for the Arsenal winger. Arsenal will be hoping to get a deal done by Thursday and recoup some money for him.

The Gunners paid big money for him but Pepe has failed to live up to the expectations since his move to the Premier League. It is time for the Londoners to cut their losses on him and move on.