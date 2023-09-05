Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is not necessarily as close to completing a transfer to Besiktas as has been reported, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Pepe is out of favour at Arsenal, with Romano confirming that the Ivory Coast international remains 100% out of Mikel Arteta’s project, though he doesn’t have information on him being close to a move to Turkey.

“Despite reports that a move for Nicolas Pepe to Besiktas is back on, I don’t have this information, as things stand,” Romano said.

“We will see what happens with Besiktas as interest is there since long time but I’m not aware of done deal. Arsenal hope to find any solution for him as he’s 100% out of Mikel Arteta’s project.”

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping Pepe can make his way out of the Emirates Stadium as soon as possible, as his signing hasn’t worked out at all.

The 28-year-old could be a decent signing for someone like Besiktas, though it’s also not too surprising that it’s proving hard for the Gunners to find a buyer for him this summer.

It seems Arsenal may have to wait a little longer if Romano’s comments are anything to go by, but the club do seem keen to find a solution to this issue.