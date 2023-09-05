Exclusive: Arsenal hope to find solution for star who’s 100% out of Arteta’s project, says expert

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is not necessarily as close to completing a transfer to Besiktas as has been reported, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Pepe is out of favour at Arsenal, with Romano confirming that the Ivory Coast international remains 100% out of Mikel Arteta’s project, though he doesn’t have information on him being close to a move to Turkey.

“Despite reports that a move for Nicolas Pepe to Besiktas is back on, I don’t have this information, as things stand,” Romano said.

“We will see what happens with Besiktas as interest is there since long time but I’m not aware of done deal. Arsenal hope to find any solution for him as he’s 100% out of Mikel Arteta’s project.”

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping Pepe can make his way out of the Emirates Stadium as soon as possible, as his signing hasn’t worked out at all.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Saudi’s could offer Man United and others £1bn each to buy a new Super League says agent
“Dutch managers are furious” – Fabrizio Romano explains Ryan Gravenberch situation following Liverpool transfer
Why Sergio Ramos left Man United chiefs fuming during the transfer window

The 28-year-old could be a decent signing for someone like Besiktas, though it’s also not too surprising that it’s proving hard for the Gunners to find a buyer for him this summer.

It seems Arsenal may have to wait a little longer if Romano’s comments are anything to go by, but the club do seem keen to find a solution to this issue.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Mikel Arteta Nicolas Pepe

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Let Arteta play Havertz from the bench. The pressure for him to succeed asap is making things more difficult for him.
    ESR and Viera can do better. Why not play them and give time for Havertz to settle down

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.