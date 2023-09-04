Chelsea very happy to be able to keep rumoured Tottenham transfer target

Chelsea were reportedly very happy to be able to keep hold of midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, despite rumoured late interest from rivals Tottenham.

The 23-year-old has made a solid start to the new season for Chelsea, and many blues fans will be optimistic about his future at the club as he continues to show signs of progressing, particularly under the guidance of new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited in his CaughtOffside column this morning, Fabrizio Romano provided some insight into what really went on with Gallagher towards the end of the transfer window.

Spurs supposedly had the England international on their list of potential targets, but never sent an official bid for him as they needed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to leave the club first, and this didn’t end up happening.

Still, Chelsea seem pretty happy with this outcome, according to Romano, as they feel he could have an important role to play this season.

“I want to clarify some rumours about Conor Gallagher and his situation at Chelsea,” Romano said. “It was a busy end to the window for Trevoh Chalobah, who turned down a move to Nottingham Forest and decided to stay at Chelsea, but we also heard about a bid from Tottenham – from what I’m told, it’s not true.

“Tottenham never sent any verbal or formal bid for Gallagher on Deadline Day. From what I’m told, Gallagher was on their list as a potential option on Deadline Day, but only in case they were going to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Atletico Madrid made an offer to sign him on loan with no obligation to buy, and for Tottenham it was impossible to accept that proposal.

“So, in the end, Spurs never sent any bid for Gallagher, even if he was on their list. The Hojbjerg deal collapsing around lunch time meant there was never anything concrete, and Gallagher never really came close to a Deadline Day exit from Chelsea.

“It’s also worth saying that Chelsea are very happy with him staying because they believe he could be an important player for them this season.”