Fabrizio Romano says Jadon Sancho and ‘unhappy’ Man United set for ‘tense’ crunch talks

Manchester United’s defeat against Arsenal on Sunday was not the biggest story of the day.

Travelling to London to play Mikel Arteta’s title contenders last weekend, the Red Devils came up short in their efforts to take something from the important Premier League game.

Failing to capitalise on their better moments in the match, United, despite scoring a late winner which was later ruled out by VAR, fell to an agonising 3-1 defeat following two injury-time goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

However, the result quickly became secondary to a feud that erupted between Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

Explaining Sancho’s absence from his matchday squad, Ten Hag, who spoke to reporters in his post-match press conference yesterday, confirmed his decision to leave the winger out was due to poor training performances.

Amazingly, just minutes after his manager explained his decision, Sancho took to social media to give his version of events.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” the attacker posted on X.

“I will not allow people saying things that [are] completely untrue. I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair!”

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Jadon Sancho and Erik Ten Hag?

And following what has been yet another drama-filled 24 hours at Manchester United, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, has detailed exactly what is going on with the player and the club.

“There were some opportunities in the summer [for Sancho to leave] but honestly, from what I heard, it was not something concrete or something advanced, also because Jadon Sancho wanted to stay at Man United and do his best for Manchester United,” the Italian guru said on Monday’s DeBrief podcast.

“As he mentioned yesterday in his public statement, he wants to fight from the bench so Jadon Sancho’s position is very clear; he wants to stay at Manchester United – this is one of the reasons why he is still at the club.

“The situation with Erik Ten Hag is not easy, but it’s not just with Ten Hag, it’s also [not easy] with some of the coaching staff. They were not happy with his attitude in training and this is the reason why Sancho was not part of the squad for the last game against Arsenal.

“The situation is pretty tense between the coaching staff and Sancho, but from the player’s side they insist on the same position – he wants to play for Man United and he wants to fight for Man United. They expect Sancho to have a direct conversation with Ten Hag and with people from the coaching staff, in the next few days, probably this week, to try to clarify this situation.

“We will see for the January transfer window if they will continue like this, I think they will try to find a solution but at the moment the idea is to continue together but the public statement yesterday is not helping the player because Man United are not happy at all.”

