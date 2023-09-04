“It will happen” – Kevin Nolan hints at free agent signing at West Ham

West Ham United have been offered a major boost in their hopes of signing Jesse Lingard.

The English midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to MLS side DC United. However, with the proposed transfer thought to have collapsed, West Ham United remains the attacker’s likeliest destination.

And hinting that the Hammers will get a deal for Lingard, who is currently a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest, across the line, assistant manager Kevin Nolan said: “Listen, he had a fantastic six months with us.

“He re-energised himself, he re-energised the club and he did what he needed to do. I think because of that, the gaffer has said to him: ‘Come in and train with us.’

“He’s not quite up to match fitness, at the minute. I think we will continue to assess as we go along.

“But Jesse, the first day you see him, and he says it: ‘I feel like it’s my second home and I feel like I need to be here to go again.’ If it works for both I think, it will happen. But that will be up to the boss. All we have to do is sort of see how he does over the next couple of weeks.”