Farke confirms 23-year-old striker wanted Leeds move on deadline day

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has heaped praise onto new signing Jaidon Anthony following his move from Bournemouth.

Farke says Anthony was really eager to get this move, and tipped him to have a key role in his side this season.

“I think with Jaidon Anthony I think we found the best possible option because he’s a proven Championship player, he’s delivered with many good performances for Bournemouth on this level,” said Farke.

“He has started the first games on Premier League level and has played so many games in Premier League level, brilliant lad, also really desperate to be here.

“He’s still an age where he can improve. You can’t compare him with Luis because he was a proven international player and Jaidon is still young, we want to improve and want to work with him but he has also lots of quality and lots of potential to work with him.”

He added: “Right now the reality is Jaidon is in and we are all happy that we have him and it’s the same with all the other guys, thank God the transfer window has closed.

“We can concentrate on football, we can concentrate on the work and I think Jaidon will definitely play also a pretty important role for us in the upcoming months.”