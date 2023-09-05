EAFC 2024 have released their player ratings for this year’s latest game.

The popular football video game, formerly known as ‘FIFA’, sees almost every professional footballer feature, and as a way to separate the men from the boys, so to speak, the game assigns each player with a rating out of 100.

As you can imagine, the likes of Lionel Messi (90) and Cristiano Ronaldo (89) have dominated in years gone by, with Erling Haaland (91) and Jude Bellingham (85) leading the way for the next generation.

However, although he was never going to break into the game’s top 10, or even top 100, players, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer will feel hugely aggrieved by his latest rating.

Despite scoring important goals in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup and then sealing a £40 million transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea (BBC Sport) earlier in the summer, the young attacker has seen his EAFC 24 player rating downgraded from 67 to 66.

This is absolutely scandalous and disrespectful to Cole Palmer. pic.twitter.com/awnpPFdN2z — Tom Overend (@tovers98) September 5, 2023

