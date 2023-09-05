West Ham make decision on key player after Saudi Arabia offer

West Ham United have reportedly decided that they will not sell Nayef Aguerd despite strong transfer interest from Saudi Arabia.

Aguerd has become a top target for Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, but the Hammers have no intention of letting the player go now as they’d have to wait until January to replace him.

West Ham fans will surely be relieved by this news, as Aguerd has the potential to be a really important player for David Moyes’ side this season.

Still, it could have been tempting for the east Londoners to let Aguerd leave for big money, with Saudi clubs showing plenty of ambition and financial strength in the market this summer.

