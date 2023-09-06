Exclusive: Tammy Abraham sets sights on 2024 Premier League return, Chelsea transfer could pave way for move

Roma striker Tammy Abraham would be keen on a return to the Premier League in the summer of 2024, with a deal for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku potentially paving the way for that move to go through, sources have informed CaughtOffside.

Lukaku recently joined Roma on loan from Chelsea, and the Italian giants are set to internally evaluate the possibility of making the Belgian striker’s move permanent next summer, which could be funded by Abraham’s departure.

Although Lukaku struggled in his second spell at Chelsea, it could be that he’ll revive his career in Serie A, as he showed signs of doing whilst on loan at Inter Milan last season.

Roma could do well to replace Abraham with the out-of-favour Blues forward, and one imagines Abraham, another former Chelsea player, would likely have a great deal of interest from clubs back in England.

The 25-year-old looked a hugely exciting prospect as a youngster, and also impressed in his first season at Roma, even if he didn’t quite manage to match those high standards in his second year with the club.

It remains to be seen where Abraham might end up, but one imagines there would be a number of clubs in the top ten in the Premier League who would be willing to give him a chance.

CaughtOffside understands that West Ham and Aston Villa have been among the clubs to show some interest in Abraham recently, though without any concrete talks or approaches taking place so far.