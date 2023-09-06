Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher earlier this summer.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and Spurs were reportedly keeping tabs on him.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Tottenham did not make an official approach to sign the Chelsea midfielder because they were not able to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The 28-year-old Denmark international was linked with an exit from Tottenham this summer and Atletico Madrid were reportedly keen on the player. However, the talks never quite resulted in a move and Tottenham had to walk away from Gallagher as well.

Spurs are already well-stacked in the midfield and they were always unlikely to sign Gallagher without selling someone first.

The Chelsea midfielder will now look to establish himself as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino in the coming months. Although he had ample game time at Stamford Bridge last season, he was not a key starter for the Blues. Gallagher will hope to hold down a regular starting spot at Chelsea this season.

Understand Tottenham did not sent any formal bid for Conor Gallagher on Deadline Day. Interest was there but no £40m proposal despite reports. ???? Talks were not advancing as Spurs were never really close to selling Hojbjerg to Atlético. Chelsea, happy to count on Conor. pic.twitter.com/tgWM7I1Rya — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2023

A number of Premier League clubs were keen on the 23-year-old this summer and there is no doubt that he would have been a quality acquisition for Tottenham if they managed to sign him.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to resurrect a move for Gallagher in the near future.

Meanwhile, Hojbjerg has been linked with an exit ever since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou and there is a belief that he might not be suitable for the Australian’s style of play.