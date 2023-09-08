Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly was linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, Tottenham Hotspur were keen on signing the 24-year-old central defender and they submitted a £20 million bid for him as well.

A report from 90 Min claims that the London club are set to return for Kelly when the transfer window reopens in January and they will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United.

All three English clubs are hoping to sign the versatile defender and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the Cherries. Kelly will be out of contract next summer and Bournemouth will not want to lose him on a free transfer.

It makes sense for them to sell the player for a nominal price in January.

The opportunity to join clubs like Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham will be a tempting proposition for the young defender and he will look to establish himself as a key player for them.

Tottenham need to add more depth to the defence, especially if Eric Dier is sold in the upcoming window.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they need to bring in a younger alternative to Dan Burn and Kelly certainly fits the profile.

Liverpool will also have to replace Joel Matip soon and the Bournemouth defender could be a useful acquisition.

He is likely to be available for a nominal price this summer because of his contract situation and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.