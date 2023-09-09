Video: Stunning Bardhi free-kick helps North Macedonia cause upset against Italy once again

North Macedonia have pulled off a draw against Italy hurting Italy’s chances of qualifying for the Euro 2024.

Italy scored the opener early in the second half thanks to Ciro Immobile who headed in a simple rebound after Nicolo Barella’s shot hit the woodwork and dropped straight to him.

However, North Macedonia scored a later equaliser. In the 81st minute, Enis Bardhi scored a stunning free-kick past the Italy goalkeeper to level the score.

The game ended 1-1 with the points shared. A win would have put Italy just one point behind Ukraine with a game in hand.

North Macedonia have become a boogie team for the Italians. They missed out on the deciding World Cup qualifier playoff tie after a stunning 1-0 loss at home to North Macedonia thanks to Aleksandar Trajkovski’s last-gasp strike

 

