TalkSPORT pundits Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein clashed live on the radio on Tuesday night regarding whether Eddie Howe should walk out on Newcastle and take the England job.

Goldstein posed the question that anything Howe did on Tyneside would pale into comparison if he took up the national team post.

More Stories / Latest News Fans furious at Todd Boehly over transfer policy with letter sent to Chelsea owner regarding “major worry” Kevin Nolan finds it “astounding” that West Ham star isn’t in England squad England team news vs Australia

Bent clearly disagreed and suggested that there was no way the manager could walk out of the job he current has to take charge of the Three Lions.

? Darren: “I’m not leaving #NUFC to take the England job. Absolutely no chance.” ? Andy: “One Euros is better than anything he could do at club level.” Andy Goldstein & Darren Bent clash over if Eddie Howe would leave Newcastle to take over as England manager ??????? pic.twitter.com/gjkIEcC6fn — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT