Clubs from the Saudi Pro League were reportedly try again to sign some big name targets in the January transfer window, including Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski and Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

Fabrizio Romano has named Lewandowski and Kevin De Bruyne as among the targets for Saudi clubs in the summer who rejected moves, but it seems they could be targeted again.

Lewandowski, De Bruyne, Sancho and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah are among the names mentioned in the report by Catalunya Radio, as well as Tottenham forward Richarlison and Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and David Alaba.

We’ve seen some world class players move to Saudi Arabia in recent months, including Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and even promising Spanish youngster Gabri Veiga.

It will be intriguing to see who comes next, and if the money involved could tempt clubs like Liverpool and Barca to cash in on ageing players like Salah and Lewandowski.

United, meanwhile, could also surely do well to consider offloading the out-of-form Sancho.